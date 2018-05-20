One male dead, another injured after reported shooting in Morningside
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 6:12AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 8:02AM EDT
One male is dead and another is in serious condition after a reported shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the area of Milford Haven Drive and Greenock Avenue, near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road, at around 3 a.m.
Toronto paramedics confirmed that one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another male was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.