

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is dead and another is in serious condition after a reported shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Milford Haven Drive and Greenock Avenue, near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road, at around 3 a.m.

Toronto paramedics confirmed that one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another male was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.