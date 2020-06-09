The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a male at a home in Woodbridge following an interaction with police last night.

York Regional Police say officers were called to a home on Jade Crescent, in the area of Langstaff and Martin Grove roads, at around 10:45 p.m.

Police say upon arrival, there was an interaction between the officers and a male at the home.

The male was later pronounced dead and one of the officers sustained “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries, York Regional Police confirm.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.