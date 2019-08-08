

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





One male has been taken to hospital after a dump truck and car collided in Scarborough.

The crash occurred near Steeles and Warden avenues.

Police say a car was heading eastbound on Steeles Avenue and attempted to make a left turn onto Warden Avenue when it collided with a westbound dump truck.

The impact of the collision caused the truck to roll on its side and sent fluid leaking from the vehicle.

One male occupant of the car was taken to hospital for treatment. Police say the injuries are believed to be minor.

Westbound Steeles Avenue is closed at Warden Avenue and southbound Warden Avenue is closed north of Steeles Avenue.