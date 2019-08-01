One male in hospital after stabbing downtown
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 5:50AM EDT
One person is in hospital following a stabbing downtown this morning.
Police say two people were involved in a fight near Victoria and Dundas streets and both sustained stab wounds during the altercation.
One male made his own way to hospital for treatment and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The second person involved in the fight has not yet been located.