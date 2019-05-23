

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been injured following a shooting in the city’s west end.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Emmett Avenue and Jane Street at around 9 p.m.

Police say one male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A group of males were seeing fleeing the area in a vehicle but detailed suspect descriptions have not been released by investigators.

Police said officers are investigating if a gunshot victim who made his own way to hospital on Thursday night is also linked to the shooting.