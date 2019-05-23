One male injured after shooting in the west end
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:01PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 11:07PM EDT
One male has been injured following a shooting in the city’s west end.
Gunshots rang out in the area of Emmett Avenue and Jane Street at around 9 p.m.
Police say one male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A group of males were seeing fleeing the area in a vehicle but detailed suspect descriptions have not been released by investigators.
Police said officers are investigating if a gunshot victim who made his own way to hospital on Thursday night is also linked to the shooting.