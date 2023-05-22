One male, one female in life threatening condition after Mississauga shooting: Peel police
Police on the scene of a shooting in Mississauga on May 22, 2023.
Published Monday, May 22, 2023 11:15PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2023 5:54AM EDT
A male and a female are in life threatening conditions after a shooting in Mississauga, according to Peel Regional Police.
Police say it happened in the Bristol Road West and Whitehorn Avenue area late Monday night.
Both victims were transported to a trauma center in life threatening condition, according to police.
Officers say the incident was isolated and there is no public safety concern.
The shooting suspects remain outstanding and no suspect information has been released.