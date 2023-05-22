One male, one female shot in Mississauga: Peel police
Published Monday, May 22, 2023 11:15PM EDT
A male and a female have been shot in Mississauga, according to Peel Regional Police.
Police say it happened in the Bristol Road West and Whitehorn Avenue area late Monday night.
The shooting suspects remain outstanding and no suspect information has been released.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene and the public is being asked to avoid the area.