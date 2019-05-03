

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say one male was seriously injured following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke on Friday night.

The gunshots rang out at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue West and Scarlett Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Insp. Jim Gotell said two men were driving westbound on Lawrence Avenue and were stopped at a light when a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

"The driver was not struck, however the passenger did receive a gunshot wound," Gotell said.

The victim's vehicle was later located in a parking lot at The Westway and Royal York Road.

He was taken to hospital via emergency run with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CP24.

The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The age of the victim has not been released and police have not provided any information on possible suspects.

Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said it is still too early to determine whether the shooting was targeted.

"We are still speaking to the victim and any witnesses that may have information," she said. "We are looking to see if the public can help us… If anyone has any type of device that recorded any of this, we would like to hear from them."