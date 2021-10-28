One male stabbed after bar fight in North York: police
One male was seriously injured after a stabbing near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue early Thursday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Thursday, October 28, 2021 5:38AM EDT
One male sustained serious injuries after he was stabbed during a bar fight in North York early Thursday morning, Toronto police say.
According to investigators, multiple males were involved in a bar fight in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.
At one point during the altercation, one of the males was stabbed multiple times.
He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are continuing to search for one outstanding suspect.