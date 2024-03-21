One man is dead and another is in hospital following a double shooting overnight at a commercial plaza in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to an address in the area of Dixie Road and Queensway East around 2:43 a.m.

At least one of the victims was found outside, police said.

One man was subsequently pronounced dead, while another was transported to a trauma centre, but is expected to survive, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

"There are a number of local businesses in the area that will be included as the investigators canvass, as they look around for both surveillance footage as well as persons that might have been in the area at the time that this occurred," Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy told reporters at the scene.

He said it's too early to tell whether the shooting is connected to any of the businesses.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a large area where the shooting occurred Thursday and police vehicles remained at the scene.

"The victims were found a short distance apart from each other, which is a contributing factor as to why the scene is as large as it is, but it's going to be part of the investigation to determine why they were not located in the same spot," Chakravarthy said.

He couldn't immediately comment on whether the two victims knew each other, but he said investigators believe the two were shot by a suspect or suspects who fled the scene.

Chakravarthy said he couldn't comment on whether another shooting in the same area in July could be connected to the latest shooting.

"So it is too early to commit to an understanding of what occurred, but again that's going to be part of the investigation," he said.

There is no suspect information available so far, Peel police said.

Chakravarthy said police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"If anyone is familiar with the victims or the suspects or have any information on this incident to call members of our homicide bureau," he said.

Police are describing the shooting as an "isolated" incident and said they do not believe there is further danger to the public.