

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hamilton Police say they are investigating a homicide after a reported shooting in Ancaster.

Reports of a shooting at a home on Sunflower Crescent emerged around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Hamilton police said.

Police said they are investigating the man’s death as a homicide, but have provided few other details so far.