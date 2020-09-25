One man dead after shooting in Brampton early this morning: police
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 7:47AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 25, 2020 8:59AM EDT
One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton early this morning, Peel Regional Police confirm.
It happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Rutherford Road North.
A male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area and police initially said his injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
He was subsequently pronounced dead.
The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.
A daycare in the area is in a hold and secure position as a result of the shooting investigation.
There is a large police presence in the area and members of both the tactical and K9 units have been called in.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.