

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man is dead and another man is wounded after gunshots rang out in Toronto’s Parma Court neighbourhood on Friday afternoon, Toronto police said.

Police Insp. Jim Gotell said officers were called to Wakunda Place, east of O’Connor Drive, at 2:25 p.m. for numerous calls from residents about the sound of gunshots.

They arrived to find one male injured, and then located a second victim after searching farther afield.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics said they transported one person to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Gotell said two suspects approached a large group of people outside and began firing; the two men who were struck were attempting to run away.

He said the suspects then fled in a vehicle, but could not disclose any distinguishing characteristics about the vehicle or the suspects.

Gotell said officers believe the two men were targeted and the incident was related to street gangs, but would not say how anyone had come to that conclusion.

An aunt of both victims told CP24 she rushed home from work after hearing there was a shooting to learn that her nephews had been shot.

“Now I have to go to funeral and watch his little daughter cry because someone took her daddy,” she said.

“Toronto we have to come together as one,” she said. “Stop killing us, stop killing each other, come together, learn to love and respect one another.”

She said both victims were fathers.

“I don’t know what to say, I am just dumbfounded right now.”