One man dead after shooting in residential area of Mississauga
One man is dead following a shooting in a residential area in Mississauga on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Published Wednesday, March 2, 2022 6:46AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 2, 2022 8:08AM EST
One man is dead following a shooting in a residential area of Mississauga on Wednesday morning.
It happened near Formentera and Aquitaine avenues at around 5:20 a.m.
Police say that a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.