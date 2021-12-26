One person has been pronounced dead following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to an address on near Humber Boulevard, near Alliance Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

Police say a man was located in a townhouse unit with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

There is no word so far on possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come…