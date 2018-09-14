One man dead after ‘targeted’ shooting in Ancaster
Hamilton police investigate a homicide on Sunflower Crescent Thursday September 14, 2018. (Andrew Collins)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 5:47AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 14, 2018 8:47AM EDT
Hamilton Police say they are investigating a homicide after a shooting in Ancaster.
Police received a call about gunfire at a home on Sunflower Crescent shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.
When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed CPR, but the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, Hamilton police said.
In a news release, police called the murder a “targeted incident” and said the general public is not in danger.
Forensic officers are on-scene and officers are canvassing the neighbourhood to speak with possible witnesses.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police.