

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hamilton Police say they are investigating a homicide after a shooting in Ancaster.

Police received a call about gunfire at a home on Sunflower Crescent shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed CPR, but the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, Hamilton police said.

In a news release, police called the murder a “targeted incident” and said the general public is not in danger.

Forensic officers are on-scene and officers are canvassing the neighbourhood to speak with possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police.