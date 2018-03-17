

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end late Friday night.

It happened on Scarlettwood Court, in the area of Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 11:10 p.m.

One male was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police confirmed Saturday morning that they are investigating a homicide.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a large part of the street, including sidewalks, lawns and a playground as forensics officers gathered evidence at the scene.

Police were also seen towing away a vehicle, though it wasn’t clear if and how it was connected to the investigation.

Witnesses said they saw two people running from the scene towards Tilden Crescent.

Officers are canvassing the area to try and speak with anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about the murder.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions so far.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.