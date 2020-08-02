

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead and another man suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting in an industrial area of Vaughan on Sunday morning, York Regional Police say.

Investigators say a male victim walked in to a Toronto hospital just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said they later learned the shooting occurred at a building at 30 Freshway Drive, a roadway that passes beneath Highway 407 between Jane and Keele streets.

They arrived at the building and found a man deceased at the scene.

"Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with a (dashboard camera) to please come forward," police said Sunday.