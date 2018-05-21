

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s downtown core on Sunday night, Toronto police confirm.

Gunfire erupted in the area of Yonge and Wellington streets at around 9 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 Sunday that a man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was shot in the area and was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that the man had subsequently died from his injuries.

Police say three armed suspects fled the area westbound on Wellington Street and were spotted in a small black car.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.