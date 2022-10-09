One man has died and two others are in hospital following a triple shooting at a soccer and basketball facility in North York.

At around 7:45 p.m., Toronto police said several people had reported the sound of gunshots near Finch Avenue and Alness Street, west of Dufferin Street.

A short time later, police said, officers responded to La Liga Sports Complex and located three men with gunshot wounds at the facility. Their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services transported all three victims to local trauma centres.

In an update late Sunday, police said one of those victims has since died of his injuries. The other two men remain in hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

There is no information so far about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.