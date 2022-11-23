A man has died and two others are in hospital following an overnight collision in Scarborough.

It happened on Steeles Avenue East near Sewells Road, on the border with Markham shortly after 3 a.m.

Toronto Police said one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men were transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police have not yet provided any details about what caused the collision.

Steeles Avenue remains closed in both directions between Ninth Line and Reesor Road as police investigate.