

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say one male has been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Briarglen Court, near Finch and Warden avenues, at around 11:15 p.m.

Paramedics say one man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after sustaining a stab wound.

One female victim was taken to hospital with minor cuts and bruises and an elderly man was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The male who was taken into custody was also sent to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect are known to one another.

Investigators say charges are pending in the case but have not said what charges the suspect will face.