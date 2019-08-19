

The Canadian Press





A man has been rushed to hospital following an industrial accident at Pearson Airport this morning.

Peel Regional Police say the incident occurred at the Toronto-area airport at around 10:40 a.m.

According to police, the worker was injured by a piece of equipment and suffered serious injuries.

Firefighters were called in to free the man from the equipment before transporting him to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating the incident.