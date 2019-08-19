One man injured following industrial accident at Pearson Airport
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 12:54PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital following an industrial accident at Pearson Airport this morning.
Peel Regional Police say the incident occurred at the Toronto-area airport at around 10:40 a.m.
According to police, the worker was injured by a piece of equipment and suffered serious injuries.
Firefighters were called in to free the man from the equipment before transporting him to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police say he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The Ministry of Labour will be investigating the incident.