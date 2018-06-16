

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital after shots were fired outside of a nightclub at Polson Pier Saturday night.

People were seen fleeing the area after multiple gunshots rang out in a parking lot outside the club shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers searched the area and located shell casings in the parking lot.

A short time later, officers located a male victim with critical injuries near Sherbourne and Adelaide streets, a short distance away from the scene of the shooting.

Officers performed CPR on the man before loading him into a police vehicle and rushing him to hospital.

Police later said the man’s injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.