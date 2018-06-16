One man rushed to hospital after shots fired outside Polson Pier nightclub
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 9:53PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:04PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital after shots were fired outside of a nightclub at Polson Pier Saturday night.
People were seen fleeing the area after multiple gunshots rang out in a parking lot outside the club shortly before 9 p.m.
Officers searched the area and located shell casings in the parking lot.
A short time later, officers located a male victim with critical injuries near Sherbourne and Adelaide streets, a short distance away from the scene of the shooting.
Officers performed CPR on the man before loading him into a police vehicle and rushing him to hospital.
Police later said the man’s injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.