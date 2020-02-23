

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man is in serious condition in hospital due to smoke inhalation after tents in a homeless encampment in Toronto’s Corktown Common caught fire early Sunday morning.

Toronto firefighters said they were called to Bayview Avenue and Corktown Common Trail at 5:43 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of multiple explosions caused by propane canisters.

They located two people at the scene suffering from smoke inhalation.

Paramedics said one of the pair, a man, was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Witnesses told fire crews they saw “many” homeless people in tents that were on fire, along with adjacent trees.

There was no hydrant near the site of the blaze so it took firefighters longer than normal to put it down.

Emergency crews are still searching for other people who may have been injured.