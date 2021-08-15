The Afghan community gathered in Mississauga Sunday evening for a rally in solidarity with their countrymen and to condemn the actions of the Taliban, who have taken control of Afghanistan.

Waving Afghan flags and holding up signs that read 'Save Afghanistan,' 'Help My Friend & Family #Afghanistan,' and 'Stop War in Afghanistan,' hundreds showed up at Celebration Square to denounce the takeover and call on the international community to do more to help Afghanistan.

"We're here to support Afghan people and what they're going through," said Kadir Jalili, who has relatives back in Afghanistan, including his 92-year-old grandmother.

"Even though we're far apart from our country, we feel the pain and the suffering that our people are going through."

On Sunday, Taliban fighters entered the capital of Kabul and moved into the presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The group seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO over nearly 20 years to build up Afghan security forces.

The fall of Kabul marks the final chapter of America's longest war, which began after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

"Today, one of the very sad days, we see that Afghanistan is going back to the dark days," said Masood Atchekzai.

He said Afghanistan has come so far, especially when it comes to women's rights, and that's why he was at the rally.

"We're here to defend today and tomorrow for the future of Afghanistan," Atchekzai said.

Afghani Canadian Karima Sharifi said she is deeply concerned about what's happening in her home country.

"I've been through this," Sharifi said. "I'm very worried about the violation of human rights and children's rights in Afghanistan."

The group that organized the rally plans to hold similar events in other cities, including in Toronto, later this month.

Speaking to CP24 Sunday afternoon, community advocate Neelofer Mansuri, who has family in Afghanistan, described the situation in the country as "spinning out of control."

"Everyone is fearing for their lives. There's confusion. There's panic. There is chaos. And most importantly, the humanitarian crisis on the ground has left so many without food, without shelter, and without anywhere to turn," Mansuri said.

She noted that while the Taliban had promised a peaceful transition, those on the ground are saying otherwise. Many fear the Taliban will roll back two decades of gains by women and ethnic minorities while restricting the work of journalists and NGO workers.

"We have all heard of the progress and development that the nation had seen in the past. We're seeing all of that progress go down the drain," Mansuri said.

She implored Canadians that the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan should be one of the top issues raised during the election campaign.

"The Afghan community cannot be the only community advocating for this crisis," Mansuri said.

"We really need to raise our voices, start a conversation and make sure that Afghanistan isn't forgotten."

-- with files from The Associated Press