Toronto police have identified one of the suspects wanted in connection with a downtown carjacking last month that left a man seriously injured.

Police said they were dispatched to the Adelaide Street West and Bathurst Street area for an unknown trouble call.

Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering serious injuries and that his vehicle had been stolen.

Police have since learned that three male suspects, one armed with a sharp weapon and another with a baseball bat, were in a silver Toyota RAV4.

A short time later, they allegedly confined a man inside a stairwell and slashed him in the face with a sharp weapon.

One of the suspects allegedly then robbed the man’s vehicle key. Police said they fled in the RAV4 and the man’s grey Mercedes sedan.

More than a month after the incident, police announced on Wednesday that they had identified one of the suspects as 29-year-old Carlos Perez Terrero of Montreal.

He is wanted on eight charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and theft of a motor vehicle.

The identities of the other two suspects remain unknown.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.