

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The case of one of two brothers accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga last month has been put over.

The lifeless body of Riley Driver-Martin was found in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road on the morning of Dec. 7.

Police have said that he was found with obvious signs of trauma but have not confirmed the cause of his death.

Brothers, Mark and Nicholas Mahabir, both 20, were subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Nicholas Mahabir appeared in court on Monday via video link. His case was put over until February 4. His brother is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.