One of two Montrealers acquitted on terror charges
Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali are shown in a handout image. (CTV News)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 12:20PM EST
MONTREAL -- One of two Montrealers who faced terror-related offences has been found not guilty on all three charges, while her co-accused has been convicted on one of the three.
Jurors reached the verdicts today after deliberating since last Thursday.
Sabrine Djermane was acquitted of attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist organization.
El Mahdi Jamali was found guilty of an explosives-related charge.
A fourth charge of facilitating a terrorist act was previously withdrawn against the two.
The Crown argued the accused -- a couple at the time -- were ready to leave Canada to join Daesh in Syria and had accumulated the ingredients and information necessary to make an explosive device.
Neither presented a defence.
Their lawyers said the evidence against their clients was thin and didn't back up the serious charges against them.