One of the two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to an apartment door in Scarborough has been arrested.

Toronto police announced the arrest on Tuesday, two days after releasing images of the two suspects.

Police said the suspects attended an apartment building in the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East on June 18 just before 3 a.m. One of them was allegedly carrying a gas can.

The two women climbed up to an unknown floor using the elevator and allegedly set alight the door of one unit.

Police said there were two people inside at the time of the incident. They were not physically injured.

Meanwhile, the suspects fled the building in a 2016 black Lincoln MKC with an Ontario licence plate CYEW284.

They were identified as 23-year-old Destina Perez and 34-year-old Andrea Jameer.

Police said Perez had been apprehended and is facing charges of possession of incendiary material for arson, arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property, disguise with intent and mischief endangering life.

Meanwhile, Jameer is still at-large.

Police are asking anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.