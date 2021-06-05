One Ontario region is beating the battle against COVID-19, becoming the the only health unit in the province without a single active case.

Timiskaming Health Unit, located about 310 kilometres north of Sudbury, is the only health unit of Ontario’s 34 without a current case.

A few other regions – like Algoma, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District – are getting close but still have a few active cases remaining.

It will come to no one's surprise the regions with the most active cases are located within the Greater Toronto Area.

According to data provided by the provincial government, Toronto has the most active cases, with 2,514 as of Saturday.

Peel Region has 1,903 active cases, while Ottawa has 583.

Despite Timiskaming Health Unit having zero active cases, they are still under lockdown like the rest of the province.

The province's reopening plan does not allow for a regional approach to reopening, so these regions with hardly any active cases will have the same restrictions as places like Toronto.

Ontario’s previous colour-coded reopening system allowed for a regional approach that relaxed restrictions in areas where the COVID-19 situation was not as serious.

Here's the full list of active cases by Region as of June 5: