

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is dead and a male pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after they were both hit by a vehicle that mounted a sidewalk and slammed into a building in Burlington on Saturday morning.

Police say that a resident first spotted the vehicle driving erratically on Fairview Street at around 10 a.m.

Within moments, police say that the vehicle had left the roadway and had struck the male pedestrian on the sidewalk. The vehicle then continued moving and struck the female pedestrian as she stood in from of a building that is the former home of a restaurant called ‘Chaps,’ police say.

The vehicle then came to a stop after colliding with the outdoor patio structure of that building.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene while the male pedestrian was airlifted to the Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say that one of the male pedestrian’s legs was amputated below the knee as a result of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The severity of that injury is not immediately clear.

It is also not clear what charges, if any, the driver will face.

Fairview Street is currently closed between Woodview Road and Commerce Court as police investigate.