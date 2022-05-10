One person has been airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto following a collision in Uxbridge.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a collision on Brock Road, near Webb Road, shortly before 8 p.m.

One male was found with life-threatening injuries before being airlifted, police said.

Brock Road has been closed from Uxbridge Pickering Town Line to Webb Road as police investigate the collision.

Police have not yet said how the collision occurred.