One person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon in Brampton.

The crash happened near Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive, which is south of Mayfield Road.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area at 5:20 p.m.

They said that a driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Peel EMS said that they transported two patients to the hospital with minor injuries, while a third person was taken to a trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance.

The intersection of Mississauga and Wanless as well as nearby roads approaching it are closed as police investigate.