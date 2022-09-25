One person arrested after daytime stabbing at Toronto supermarket
Share:
Published Sunday, September 25, 2022 2:36PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 25, 2022 4:23PM EDT
One person is in custody following a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police said they received a call at 12:55 p.m. reporting a stabbing at a supermarket located at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.
One person sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
Police are on scene investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.