One person is under arrest and another is being treated for stab wounds after a fight reportedly broke out at a temporary shelter in Scarborough late Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the Delta Hotels Toronto East, a municipally operated, co-ed facility at 2035 Kennedy Rd., just north of Highway 401.

Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A weapon has been recovered, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.