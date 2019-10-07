

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street just after 3:20 p.m.

Police said a male victim was stabbed in the face. He was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.

After getting a description from the victim, police arrested a male suspect around 3:50 p.m.

There is no word on possible charges so far.