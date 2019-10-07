One person arrested after man stabbed in the face in Moss Park
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 4:50PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street just after 3:20 p.m.
Police said a male victim was stabbed in the face. He was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.
After getting a description from the victim, police arrested a male suspect around 3:50 p.m.
There is no word on possible charges so far.