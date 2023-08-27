A youth is in police custody after another youth was stabbed late Sunday afternoon in Scarborough.

The incident happened in the Golden Mile area, near Eglinton Avenue East and Thermos Road, which is just west of Birchmount Road.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 5:23 p.m.

According to investigators, a male victim was stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect, a minor, fled the scene on foot, but was arrested a short time later, Insp. Suzanne Redman told the media outside 33 Division on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Toronto police are investigating a previous incident in North York where a man was stabbed in the back in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a man in his 30s to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was stabbed in the back, police said.

"Suspect descriptions at this point are are very vague, but are eight males in two dark cars," she said, adding at this time police are "actively reviewing video and interviewing witnesses."

Police had previously said that a suspect fled in an unknown direction in a vehicle, which they described as "possibly" a black Honda Civic.

"I don't believe the it was a random incident and as a result, I don't believe the public at large is in danger," she added.

Both investigations are ongoing and are not related.

Anyone with further information is being urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.