One person arrested following fire in Mimico
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023 7:35PM EDT
One man has been arrested after a fire broke out at a building in Mimico Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police said fire crews responded to the area of Royal York Road and Newcastle Street, south of the Gardiner Expressway, just before 5 p.m.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
Police said a man was taken into custody in relation to arson, but did not provide any more details about the suspect.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.