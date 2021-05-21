Peel police said they have arrested one person and continue to search for two other suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Mississauga last month that sent a 21-year-old man to hospital.

On April 28, Peel police were called to Harrow and Hull streets, in the area of Airport and Derry roads, after a man was stabbed.

The incident began when three suspects allegedly attempted to break into vehicles but were interrupted by residents in the area.

Police said a verbal altercation ensued and at one point, the suspects brandished knives.

One of the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim.

The 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On May 14, police arrested a young male who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the two other suspects believed to be between the ages of 18 and 23 remain outstanding.

Police released images of the suspects on Friday, appealing for the public’s help in identifying and locating them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).