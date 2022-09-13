Peel Regional Police have charged one person following a large fight in Brampton which appeared to involve a sword.

The fight broke out in the area of Steeles Avenue and Mclaughlin Road on Aug. 28 around 1:30 a.m.

Video of the fight quickly circulated on social media and in one of them, a person can be using what appears to be a sword.

Police said multiple people were injured in the brawl, though none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police said late Tuesday that they laid charges against a 25-year-old suspect on Sept. 12.

Harjot Singh of Woodstock has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton on Nov. 2.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said “violence in our community will not be tolerated” and that police will “work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts.”

The charges have not been proven in court.