

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in the Agincourt area in Scarborough late Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 11:40 p.m.

Police said the person was being rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto Paramedic Services would only say that they transported one person to hospital. No information about the age or gender has been provided so far.