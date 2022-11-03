One person has been transported to hospital in critical condition following an overnight fire at a residential highrise in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to a building on McMurchy Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said they helped evacuate the building and that a male patient was then transported to hospital.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes described the injuries as “critical.” He said fire crews were helping to assist displaced residents.

The fire department said that the blaze has been brought under control and searches of the building have been completed.

It’s not yet clear what started the fire.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified of the fire, Boyes said.