

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person is in critical condition in hospital after a two-alarm fire at a Toronto Community Housing high-rise apartment tower in Moss Park early on Thursday.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to the high-rise at 275 Shuter Street just before 8 a.m. for a report of flames on the third floor of the building.

The fire reached two alarms and Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said fire crews removed one badly injured person from inside.

They remain in critical condition.

Firefighters doused the flames and were working to clear smoke from the building.

The age and gender of the victim are not yet known.

“Toronto Fire and the OFM have commenced the investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire,” Jessop told CP24.