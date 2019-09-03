One person critically injured after attacked with weapon in Mississauga
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 8:01PM EDT
One person is in critical condition after being attacked with a weapon in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Shelby Crescent and Willowbank Trail around 6:15 p.m.
Peel paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said one person is in custody.
More to come.