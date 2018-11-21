

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person suffered life-threatening stab wounds after a fight broke out at the Danforth Music Hall on Tuesday night.

Police previously said that multiple victims were taken to hospital after people rushed the stage at the east-end concert venue, where Pusha T, Phony Ppl and Bernard Jabs were scheduled to perform last night.

It is not clear what led to the brawl, which broke out at around 10 p.m.

Videos shared online show members of the crowd throwing drinks at the stage before a group of people jump onto the stage.

In one of the videos, a security guard is seen on stage holding a piece of wood while a performance is underway.

At least five people were injured during the incident, Const. David Hopkinson said Wednesday morning. The exact number of injured concert-goers is not clear as some people left the venue without being treated, Hopkinson added.

Police confirmed that performers were attacked during the incident but would not say who the performers were and whether any of them required treatment in hospital.

Investigators have not released any information on arrests or charges.