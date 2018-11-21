

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man suffered life-threatening stab wounds after a series of fights broke out during a Pusha T concert at the Danforth Music Hall on Tuesday night.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 Wednesday that the fights began after someone rushed the stage during a performance at the east-end concert venue where rapper Pusha T, Phony Ppl and Bernard Jabs were all scheduled to perform last night.

Videos shared online show members of the crowd throwing drinks at the stage before a scuffle breaks out. One video shows a man on the stage being repeatedly punched by a group of men while he is down on the ground.

“Someone tried to rush the stage. There was a fight that ensued and then there was an exodus,” Hopkinson said.

“Lots of people sort of fled out of the venue. During that exodus, there were a number of people that were injured and then we had some other fights that occurred in that exodus and around the Danforth Music Hall.”

When officers arrived to investigate, Hopkinson said police identified about five people who had been injured during the melee.

“Only two or three of them went to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.

But a short time later, Hopkinson said a man suffering from serious stab wounds walked into a nearby hospital and officers began to investigate.

He said police were able to determine that the man was injured during the brawls at the Danforth Music Hall earlier that night.

Hopkinson said investigators are still not sure if the man was stabbed inside or outside the venue.

“This person has been in critical condition from last night, through the night, through all the surgeries, and remains in critical condition,” he added.

Officers and members of the forensic identification unit are currently on scene collecting evidence.

“We have our detectives that are poring over videos and testimony from witnesses. We are hoping to get more video from people who were at the concert,” Hopkinson noted.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects and Hopkinson said police have not yet recovered the weapon used in the attack.

Police have also not yet determined what initially sparked the violent incident, Hopkinson said.

Pusha T, who has had an ongoing feud with Toronto rapper Drake, reportedly made a comment on stage last night suggesting that Drake paid people to throw beers on stage to interrupt the show.