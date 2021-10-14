One person critically injured after reported shooting in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share:
Published Thursday, October 14, 2021 5:06AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 14, 2021 5:06AM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a reported shooting in Scarborough late Wednesday night.
The incident happened on Cinemart Drive, located near Morningside and Sheppard avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.
Paramedics say one person was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition but the age and gender of the victim has not been released.
More to come…