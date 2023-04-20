One person critically injured in Brampton shooting
One person has been critically injured after being shot in Brampton on Thursday evening.
Peel Regional Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Bramsteele Road and Rutherford Road South, west of Highway 410.
Police said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.