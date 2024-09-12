One person has life-threatening injuries after what police are calling an “altercation” between a group of people in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just after 6 a.m., police said.

Police haven’t disclosed what led to the altercation, or how many people were involved, but said at least one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Officers are at the scene and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.